Karan Aujla says ‘too many dreams coming to life’ ahead of New Delhi performance

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has expressed gratitude and excitement as he gears up for his upcoming performance in New Delhi, saying that “too many dreams” are coming true at once.

Known as “Geetan Di Machine”, Aujla took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a string of glimpses from his rehearsals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in the National Capital on Saturday.

The “God Damn” hitmaker shared: “My dream project comes out tomorrow also @zyroindia.. Too many dreams coming to life.”

It was last year in October when Karan announced his new world tour in support of his groundbreaking third studio album ‘P-pop culture’.

P-pop stands for Punjabi pop, and he had promised the tour would be fueled with “love and nostalgia”.

Aujla's latest album, P-Pop Culture, was released on August 22. It is in collaboration with Canadian producer Ikky, that the “Tauba Tauba” hitmaker introduced a fusion of Punjabi pop with global pop elements, coining the term "P-Pop" to describe this unique blend.

The singer has added Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana to the itinerary. The tour now spans 12 cities across the country including debut stadium performances.

Karan, whose real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla, is based in Canada who is primarily associated with Punjabi music.

He is known for his numerous tracks which have charted on the UK Asian chart published by the Official Charts Company, while seven have charted on the Global YouTube music chart.

The singer debut album Bacthafucup peaked at number 20 on Billboard Canadian Albums chart and 34th on the New Zealand albums chart.

Aujla started as a songwriter for Jassi Gill's "Range", from his album Replay. He worked as a songwriter for various other artists including Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat. In 2016, he released his debut song "Property of Punjab" as a lead artist, and started featuring as guest artist in songs.

He gained the limelight with his tracks like "Yaarian Ch Fikk", "Unity", "Alcohol 2", and "Lafaafe"; subsequently, he achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with "Don't Worry", his first song to enter UK Asian chart.

In 2020, his singles "Jhanjar", "Red Eyes" and "Kya Baat Aa" entered top 10 in the chart, while "So Far" entered top 5.

