Kanye West to headline all three nights of Wireless 2026

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West is set to top the bill on all three nights of the upcoming edition of the Wireless Festival 2026.

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The event is set for July 10 to 12 at London’s Finsbury Park, will mark the rapper’s first UK appearance in more than a decade and his first London headline slot since his explosive 2014 Wireless performance, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Wireless organisers have said that more acts will be revealed soon. Kanye is hoping the performance will help rebuild his UK fanbase after losing support over his political views and public controversies.

An insider told The Sun newspaper, “He has apologised profusely for his behaviour over the last few years and he wants a fresh start”.

The rapper delivered two sets, one in London’s Finsbury Park and another in Birmingham’s Perry Park, in 2014 after stepping in to replace Drake, who pulled out due to illness. His London performance made headlines for a lengthy mid‑set rant, while his Birmingham show drew a huge crowd and was praised for its energy and production.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the festival has hosted major names including Jay‑Z, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Kendrick Lamar.

The announcement follows the release of his latest record, Bully, adding even more anticipation to his long‑awaited UK comeback. Ye has kept a relatively low profile on the live‑performance front in recent years, focusing instead on music releases and sporadic public appearances.

Earlier, the rapper pushed his show in New Delhi to May, 2026. The rapper took to his Instagram, and shared the update with his followers. He shared that the show has been pushed owing to the rising geo-political and regional tensions. He also informed that the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

He shared, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to May 23, 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”.

The geo-political tensions are at an all-time high after USA and Israel attacked Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The war has impacted the global trade triggering oil crisis.

--IANS

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