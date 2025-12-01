Kantara's Gulshan Devaiah slams actors for ‘cribbing’ about nepotism: 'Accept the nature of business else get lost'

Mumbai Dec 1 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah has never shied away from calling a spade a spade.

In a recent exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor, without mincing words, spoke his heart out over the forever ‘Insider and Outsider’ debate. Speaking passionately about the whole nepotism debate, Gulshan slammed the actors whining over losing work to ‘insiders’.

“Everybody has their advantages. We conveniently forget our own advantage and privilege, the privilege we have over millions of people who are less privileged, and we start crying about those who are more privileged than us, said Gulshan while talking to IANS. “It is rubbish. I am sick and tired of it. Stop complaining. I am not saying put up with injustice, but stop cribbing about this kind of trivial nonsense and put in the work,” he added.

Gulshan added that the nature of showbiz is inherently competitive, unpredictable and often unfair, but that is the very foundation of the industry. “Accept the nature of the business. That is the nature of the business. Are you prepared for it? Only then come to the industry; otherwise, get lost. Do something else.”

The actor, further emphasising the importance of humility and consistent effort – the only secret to achieving goals – said that every artist believes they deserve better, but entitlement is never the answer.

“Who the hell are you to think that you deserve better?” questioned Gulshan. “Keep your head down, work, and hope for the best. There are so many things you can do instead of whining and cribbing and this nepotism nonsense. It never bothers me, and it should never bother anybody.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently receiving a great response for his recently released show, Perfect Family, which also stars national crush Girija Oak opposite him. The series highlights the mental health stigma prevailing in almost every Indian household.

The show has been lauded for its sensitive storytelling and powerful performances. Perfect Family, along with Gulshan Devaiah, also stars Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, and Girija Oak.

The series has been produced by Pankaj Tripathi and Ajay Rai and directed by Sachin Pathak.

