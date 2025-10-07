'Kantara Chapter 1' makers urge fans not to imitate Daiva characters: 'It hurts religious sentiments'

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Amidst all the love for Rishab Shetty’s "Kantara Chapter 1", a video surfaced on social media where a fan was seen dressed as a Daiva entering a theatre in Tamil Nadu.

Not just that, a couple of cinephiles even performed a scene from the prequel outside the cinema hall.

Keeping in view the recent incident, the makers, Hombale Films, have issued an official statement urging fans to stop imitating the Daiva characters, pointing out that these characters are not intended for "casual mimicry".

The statement read, “To the cinephiles and the global audience, Dhaivaradhane stands as a profound symbol of faith and cultural pride within Tulunadu, the coastal region of Karnataka. Our films, Kantara and Kantara Chapter-1, were created with the purpose of respectfully portraying this devotion and celebrating the glory of the Daivas . We have strived tirelessly to ensure that the profound respect and unwavering devotion central to Dhaivaradhane were honoured, successfully spreading the significance and heritage of the Tulu soil with the world. (sic)”

"We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming positive response. However, we have observed that certain individuals have been imitating the Daiva characters from the movie and engaging in inappropriate behaviour in public spaces and gatherings," the makers went on to share.

Claiming that such acts can deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Tulu community, they added, "Dhaivaradhane or Daiva worship, as featured in our film, is rooted in deep spiritual tradition and is not intended for performance or casual mimicry. Such acts amount to trivialising our belief system and deeply hurt the religious sentiments and faith of the Tulu community. Hombale Films therefore makes a strong and sincere appeal to the public and audiences to refrain from any act that involves imitating, mimicking, or trivializing the Daiva personas—whether in cinema halls or in public places."

Requesting all to uphold the sacred nature of Dhaivaradhane, they further urged, "We urge all citizens to recognize the spiritual importance of these portrayals and act responsibly, ensuring that the devotion we sought to celebrate is never compromised or treated lightly. We appreciate your continued support and cooperation in preserving the sanctity of this invaluable cultural heritage."

--IANS

pm/