'Kantara' actress Rukmini Vasanth warns public of imposter

Bangalore, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Rukmini Vasanth, whose performance in the pan Indian blockbuster Kantara: Chapter 1 has come in for praise, has now issued an alert to the public about an imposter who was reaching out to various people under false pretenses.

Taking to her Instagram Stories section, the actress urgently issued an alert to create an awareness about the impersonation attempt being made.

In a story titled, "Important Alert & Awareness Message", the actress wrote, "It has come to my attention that an individual using the number 9445893273 is impersonating me and reaching out to various people under false pretenses.I want to clarify that this number does not belong to me, and any messages or calls from it are completely fake. Please do not respond or engage with such messages."

The actress also made it clear that she and her team were initiating legal action against those responsible for this fraudulent act.

She explained, "This act of impersonation falls under cybercrime and appropriate action is being taken against those involved in such fraudulent and misleading activities. For any clarification or verification, you may directly reach out to me or my team. Thank you all for your understanding and cooperation. Stay alert and safe online."

Meanwhile, a reply that the actress gave to a question posed by a fan on Instagram has now triggered speculation on the Internet if whether she is indeed a part of the much-touted #NTRNeel film, the next schedule of which is to start shortly.

The charming actress was asked by a fan during an interactive session on Instagram to describe filmmaker Prashanth Neel in a single word.

Rukmini Vasanth, in reply, said the director was a “Genius.” That one word was enough to set the comment section ablaze, especially considering the swirling rumours linking her to NTR Jr. and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming project, which is tentatively being referred to as #NTRNeel

Fans, who were eager to make use of the opportunity to find out if she was indeed part of the eagerly awaited #NTRNeel project, asked her, “Are you part of NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film?” Rukmini’s quick-witted reply only added to the excitement. She said, "Aha, the worst kept secret of the season, isn’t it? I think everyone already knows more than I’m allowed to say!”

While Rukmini didn’t give away any official confirmation, her playful answer was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

