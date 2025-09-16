Kanna Ravi-starrer ‘Veduvan’ to premiere on OTT on October 10

Chennai, Sep 16(IANS) The makers of director Pavan's eagerly awaited web series, 'Veduvan', featuring actor Kanna Ravi in the lead, will premiere on OTT on October 10 this year, its makers have now announced.

The series, which promises to be a powerful emotional drama, combining compelling storytelling with impactful performances, is to be streamed exclusively on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Apart from Kanna Ravi, who will play the lead, the series will also feature actors Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Ramya Ramakrishna, and Rekha Nair in pivotal roles.

The story of 'Veduvan' follows Sooraj (Kanna Ravi), a struggling actor who lands the role of Arun, an encounter specialist. As he immerses himself in the character, he discovers layers of mystery, hidden truths, and moral dilemmas that blur the lines between reel and real. What begins as a role soon draws him into a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and corruption, forcing him to confront questions larger than the story he set out to tell.

Sharing his excitement about headlining Veduvan, Kanna Ravi said, “Veduvan is a project that spoke to me the moment I heard the narration. It’s not just a story about one man’s journey but an exploration of choices, consequences, and the fine line between right and wrong. As an actor, this role pushed me to step outside my comfort zone and truly live in the shoes of the character. This is an experience that will stay with you long after you finish watching.”

Tamil and Malayalam Zee5’s Business Head Lloyd C Xavier said, “Audiences have always sought stories that mirror life and explore our moral choices. We see this as part of Tamil culture, where cinema has long been more than escapism, serving as a mirror to society. With Veduvan, we carry that vision forward through an intensely emotional drama about love, loyalty, and the price of decisions, brought alive with layered storytelling and heartfelt performances. It is authentic, relevant, and rooted in life, which is why we believe it will strike a strong chord with audiences.”

