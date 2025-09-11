Kanika Kapoor shares why her music album ‘Sounds of Kumbh’ deserves to be celebrated on a global stage

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Singer Kanika Kapoor has opened up about her latest music album, “Sounds of Kumbh,” explaining why she believes it deserves recognition on a global stage.

The album, which captures the vibrant spirit of the Mahakumbh, reflects her vision to bring India’s rich cultural heritage to audiences worldwide. In a statement, Kanika shared, “This celestial album is a repository of a once-in-a-lifetime, immersive experience and deserves to be celebrated on a global stage. The classical music of India is being recognized globally and the album ‘Sounds of Kumbha’ highlights its true essence - a journey inwards to find a deeper connect with the glory of Kumbha.”

“Sounds of Kumbha” presented by Indian classical singer and producer Siddhant Bhatia, is commissioned as a cultural initiative by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The 12-track album, accompanied by 12 music videos, brings together over 50 artists worldwide to celebrate the vibrant spirit of the Mahakumbh, the largest peaceful gathering on Earth.

Some of the key collaborating artists in this creatively star-studded line-up are Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Jim “Kimo” West (Grammy winner), Madi Das (2x Grammy nominee), Ron Korb (2x Grammy nominee), Raja Kumari (Grammy nominee), V. Selvaganesh (Grammy winner), Charu Suri (multi-award-winning pianist), Kala Ramnath (violin virtuoso), Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Kanika Kapoor, Pravin Godkhindi, Ajay Prasanna, Aditya Gadhvi, Raghav Mehta, Kalyani Nair and The Indian Choral Ensemble, and Sushant Pujari, among others. The album is mixed and mastered by P.A. Deepak (2x Grammy winner)

Talking about the album, Spiritual Leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “The whole world is just one human family, and we belong to one light, one spirit. This message comes across through music in Sounds of Kumbha.”

Rapper and singer Raja Kumari added, “It has been a truly spiritual experience to be part of what can only be described as a peace offering to the world from the banks of Sangam.”

Producer Siddhant Bhatia mentioned, “Sounds of Kumbha is India’s peace offering, a celestial album that lets listeners feel the energy of the Mahakumbha, sacred rivers, chants, and cosmic silence, wherever they are.”

The album fuses live field recordings from Prayagraj with ancient mantras, layered over contemporary compositions curated by SoulTrax Studios, New Delhi. “Sounds of Kumbha” features seven producers—Siddhant Bhatia, Jim “Kimo” West, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri, Devraj Sanyal, and Raghav Mehta. Given the scale and ambition of the project, it is being considered for submission in the Global Music Album category at the 68th GRAMMY® Awards.

--IANS

ps/