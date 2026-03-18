Kangana reacts to Sara Ali Khan’s Badrinath ‘Sanatan’ affidavit issue: Everyone is Sanatani here

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the controversy surrounding the submission of proof of faith of Sanatan for actress Sara Ali Khan.

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Kangana spoke with the media outside the Parliament on Wednesday, and said that Sara should not have any problem in saying she believes in Sanatan, and give that in writing should she wish to seek blessings at the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

Kangana said, “Everyone here is Sanatani. Whoever is present here, they are all Sanatani, because from the time we are born, 'Sanatan' means that which has no beginning and no end. All other religions are 1000-1500 years old, only Sanatan is the ultimate truth. Sara is also a Sanatani. Why does she have a problem in writing that she is a Sanatani, simply write it and submit the document”.

On Tuesday, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi spoke with the media, and said that all non-Hindus will be required to submit the affidavit if they wish to seek blessings at the temples, henceforth. Dwivedi said that the submission of proof stating the devotees believe in Hinduism will be required from all non-Hindus.

He told the media, “If Sara Ali Khan expresses her devotion towards Sanatan Dharma and submits an affidavit, we will allow her to offer prayers”.

Sara Ali Khan has maintained a consistent spiritual connection with Kedarnath Temple over the years, frequently visiting the shrine in the Himalayas. Her connection began during the filming of ‘Kedarnath’ in 2017, which marked her debut in Hindi cinema. Since then, she has returned almost annually, often during the temple’s open season between April and November.

Her visits typically involve trekking or helicopter travel to the high-altitude site, located at approximately 3,583 meters. She participates in standard temple rituals, including early morning darshan and offerings, without any official role or ceremonial privilege. These trips are usually personal and not tied to film promotions or brand activity. Sara often documents parts of her visits on social media, showing the temple surrounding snow-covered peaks, and her participation in prayers.

The consistency of these visits has made Kedarnath a recurring element in her public appearances outside films. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a major pilgrimage site in India. Her repeated visits reflect continuity rather than one-time association, linking her debut film location with ongoing personal travel and spiritual routine.

--IANS

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