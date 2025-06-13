Kangana Ranaut says 'done with trying to make sense of 2025' after Sunjay Kapoor's sudden demise

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut couldn't help but reflect on the uncertainty of life after learning about the sudden passing away of Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor.

If the reports are to be believed, a bee went inside the businessman's mouth during a polo match, blocking his windpipe, and finally leading to a fatal heart attack.

Shocked by the sudden passing away of the industrialist, Kangana penned on her Instagram stories, "In another unbelievable event, Sunjay Kapoor (Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband) was on the polo ground, a bee went into his mouth (yes madhamakkhi on the polo ground) stung him and blocked his windpipe, he couldn't breathe so he asked the game to be stopped but immediately died of a cardiac arrest."

2025 has been a year of some unexpected incidents, such as the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, Bengaluru Stampede, and most recently, the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which led to the death of 241 people on-board.

Just like many of us, the diva has also given up on trying to make sense of any of this. "Such a tragic news. Also I am done with trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing in to our lives. Everyone stay safe and keep praying to God," Kangana concluded her post.

Businessman-author-actor Suhel Seth, who was close to Sunjay shared the unfortunate news on social media on Thursday.

He took to his X handle (Earlier known as Twitter) and shared, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur : he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar …Om Shanti”.

Karisma tied the knot with Sunjay on September 29, 2003, in a Sikh wedding. The couple filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014, and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

In 2016, Karisma even filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay and his mother.

The couple has two children - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

