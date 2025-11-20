Kangana Ranaut calls Gujarati cuisine the 'food of Gods'

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar and politician Kangana Ranaut seems to have fallen in love with Gujarat, its culture and its cuisine.

The actress recently shared a picture of her plate full of the local authentic Gujarati cuisine and penned a heartfelt caption praising the simplicity of the food. She wrote, “Cruelty-free, low on spices (non-tamsik), gently sweetened—would it be wrong to call Gujarati food ‘the food of Gods’? ”

The plate comprises a comforting and colourful spread of traditional Gujarati cuisine, known for its mild, sweet and balanced flavours. In the plate, viewers can see a serving of shaak (a vegetable sabzi) with a hint of sweetness and gentle spices, showcasing the classic Gujarati style.

On the sides lies a thepla (flatbread with spices), roasted and speckled with herbs or spices. In the background, viewers can spot pieces of dhokla, the famous steamed yellow fluffy snack that is garnished with tempered mustard seeds and coriander. There’s also a small bowl of kadhi, which seems to go perfectly with the course.

Talking about Kangana, the actress was recently seen visiting the holy Somnath temple. Sharing a few pictures from her visit, she captioned it as, "Aaj Baba Somnath ji ke darshan aur aarti ki, saath he aaj dhwaja pujan kar baba ke mandir mein dhwaja arpit karne ka saubhagya mila. Har har Mahadev. (Today I took the blessing of visiting Baba Somnath ji, attending the aarti, and performing the flag worship. I also had the fortune of offering a flag at Baba’s temple. Har Har Mahadev.)"

The actress was also seen exploring the exquisite wildlife at the Gir National Park, where Kangana claimed to have spotted various exotic species. In the pictures shared by her on social media, Kangana looked jungle-ready in a safari jacket, paired with a hat, and was also seen holding binoculars as she explored the National Park riding on a jeep.

The Queen actress was also accompanied by a young buddy, her nephew Prithvi, during her travel, with whom she shared a lot of photos, enjoying the landscape, along with tapping into the culture of the place. Sharing her experience, Kangana penned on her official Insta, "Gujarat is so wholesome. Speechless at its beauty, culture and authenticity." "Today in Gir National Park and Sanctuary with my little friend Prithavi, who is my favourite travel buddy now. We are very thrilled to get sightings of various species aur vaise bhi Gujrat Lion toh world famous hai (slightly smiling face emoji)," she added.

For the uninitiated, the Gir National Park is renowned for being the only habitat of the Asiatic lion, with the population increasing from fewer than 200 in the late 1960s to 674 lions according to the 2020 census.

Besides this, the park also houses a variety of other wildlife, including leopards, spotted deer, nilgai, and over 300 bird species.

--IANS

rd/