Kamya Punjabi says, 'It’s time to break the silence' on Me No Pause Me Play

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) In a historic moment for the Indian cinema, the mahurat ceremony for the first-ever film on menopause, "Me No Pause Me Play” took place in Mumbai.

Actress Kamya Punjabi will be leading the cast, along with Deepshikha Nagpal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Karan Singh Chhabra, Arkham Abbasi, Indu Solanki, Stuti Goyal, Kajal Sharma, Manu Malik, Reliance Marketing Head Sandeep Yadav, Suraj Singh Mas, Moninder Singh Dhanjal, Anshu Katariya, Ivaan Maran, Lalita Kumar, Arham Abbasi, Kajal Sharma, Shibani Rambhad, Saurabh Bansal, Shivaji Ramchandrarao Kshirsagar, Vikrant Meghwal, Kamaal Malik, Anup Kumar Mishra, Indu Solanki, Reena Bhattachaarya, Shilpa Anil Nailk, Stuti Vinkle, and Ramesh Paliwal in prominent roles.

Revealing her views on the project, Kamya was heard saying, "It’s time to break the silence. Menopause is not a pause to life — it’s a transition that deserves support, visibility, and respect.”

Talking about the significance of cinema in reflecting the harsh realities of society, director Samar K Mukherjee said, “Cinema has the power to reflect society’s truths — and the truth is, menopause is real, painful, and ignored. This film is not just about a woman’s transformation; it’s about society’s awakening. It’s time we stop whispering about menopause and start talking about it with dignity and honesty.”

The writer and producer of “Me No Pause Me Play”, Manoj Kumar Sharma shared, “As a writer, I always believed stories can heal, stories can liberate. Menopause is not just a medical phase — it’s a deeply emotional and psychological journey that women go through silently. Through this film, I want to give them a voice, a sense of belonging, and a reason to be proud of their strength. Me No Pause Me Play is a tribute to every woman who has lived through pain without ever demanding recognition.”

"Me No Pause Me Play" is based on the popular book of the same name.

--IANS

pm/