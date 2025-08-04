Kamal Haasan tells actor Suriya: You and the team at Agaram have set in motion a silent revolution!

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actor and Parliamentarian Kamal Haasan on Monday lauded actor Suriya and his Agaram foundation, saying that they had set in motion a silent revolution by nurturing one child, one dream at a time.

The ace actor, director and producer, who only recently turned a member of the Rajya Sabha, issued a statement to express how impressed he was with the social change that was being ushered in by Suriya's Agaram Foundation, which has been doing appreciable work in providing education to those from the poorer sections of society.

He wrote, "...Being part of Agaram Foundation's 15-year celebration was a moment of joy that left me deeply moved. The doctors, innovators, and thought-leaders emerging from Agaram are not merely individual triumphs, they are living testaments to what education can accomplish when nurtured by compassion and a sense of public service."

The actor further went on to say, "You and the team at Agaram have set in motion a silent revolution, nurturing one child, one dream at a time. The work of your foundation will not be measured in numbers, but in the enduring transformations it has sparked.

"Every child empowered through Agaram carries within them the potential to heal, to lead communities, and to uplift countless others, creating ripples of change across generations yet to come. Your efforts embody the spirit of a just and progressive India. They demonstrate how the light of education, placed in committed hands, can dissolve the entrenched barriers of birth and circumstance. You have given many the strength to dream beyond mere survival, and the courage to pursue dignity, purpose, and excellence."

Stating that Suriya's family had returned with grace the love that their beloved state of Tamil Nadu had showered upon him, Kamal Haasan said that he was sure that in the fullness of time, "it shall be said that while your name lit up screens and stages, it gleamed even more enduringly in the quiet triumphs of those you uplifted, the generations who carry forward the light you lit."

--IANS

mkr/