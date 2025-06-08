Kamal Haasan reveals one cinematic tool that he still doesn’t feel confident about

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Indian cinema legend Kamal Haasan might have seen it all, done it all as a veteran but there is something that he still finds difficult to fully understand.

The veteran actor, who can be seen in the recently released theatrical film ‘Thug Life’, recently spoke with IANS, and shared his opinion on the technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence in cinema.

He shared that since he comes from the era of black and white films, the use of colours and the colour theory in cinema is something that he is still trying to grasp.

Speaking with IANS, Kamal said, “When sound came, the film fraternity was struggling with its limited understanding of the tool. When color came, the same happened. We didn't understand. As a matter of fact, I come from black and white era. So I become slightly nervous when the generation after me talks about hue, colors, so when they start saying things that are related to the use of colour in cinemas, I tell them, ‘Wait, I'm from black and white cinema. Explain it to me’”.

He further mentioned, “So, we are not fully in control of colour. That's why we tend to appreciate black and white more, as we understand it better. That ambit, it's complete. It's already an old technology. So we seem to understand it better”.

Earlier, Kamal had said that despite such a monumental body of work, he still likes to be a student of cinema. He belongs to a rare breed of actors, who have the privilege of growing up on celluloid. He made his debut at the age of 6 as a child artist, and has grown up in front of the audience.

He shared that given the rapid growth and expansion of cinema, the safest place is to be a student.

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth, ‘Thug Life’ is playing in cinemas.

--IANS

