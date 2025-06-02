Kamal Haasan approaches K’taka HC for ‘Thug Life’ release; Siddaramaiah assures action to Kannada film body

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) Actor Kamal Haasan has approached the Karnataka High Court on Monday seeking directions for the release and screening of his upcoming movie, 'Thug Life', in the state amidst calls for a ban from Kannada organisations, sparked by Haasan’s controversial statement that Tamil is the mother of the Kannada language.

In a petition filed through the Chief Executive Officer of Raj Kamal Films International, Kamal Haasan's production company has appealed to the court to issue directives to the Karnataka government, the Police Department, and film bodies, urging them not to obstruct the release and screening of his movie.

The petition also sought directions for the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to arrange security measures for the film's screening.

Meanwhile, office bearers of the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, demanding that the release of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ not be allowed in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed the delegation that his government would act legally in this regard and assured them of legal cooperation, emphasising the importance of unity in matters of language.

The film body office bearers sought the state government's support, as they lack the power to impose a ban on the film. They have also appealed to exhibitors to voluntarily refrain from screening the movie.

Following the Chief Minister's meeting with the film body office bearers, the distributors of 'Thug Life' are in a dilemma and have requested an additional day from the Kannada Film Chambers of Commerce to make a decision.

Sources indicate that Kamal Haasan is returning to Chennai from abroad on Tuesday. The distributors are expected to discuss the matter with the actor and make a final decision regarding the screening of his movie.

The situation has become complicated as Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise. The film body in Karnataka has stated that, under the present circumstances, even if Kamal Haasan tenders an apology, they will hold a meeting to decide whether to allow the screening of the film.

