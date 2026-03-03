Kaley Cuoco wants to play this iconic star in biopic

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco has expressed her wish to play Dolly Parton in a biopic. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ star, 40, is "in love" with the 9 to 5 hitmaker, and has heard such "nice things" about the country music icon.

Recently, her ‘Vanished’ co-star Sam Claflin suggested she could play Parton one day, and she replied, "Oh yes! That is a great idea. "I am in love with her, I just hear the nicest things about her”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an interview with NME, she said, “You know what I love about her? Her and her husband live in separate houses. I know he’s passed, but she always talked about that, they were together forever and I’m like, ‘That’s how to do it’. Just live in different homes. That’s great! Knock knock, let’s have dinner, let’s go”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Dolly and her late husband Carl Dean, who died in March 2025, aged 82 - were married for 58 years, and they largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Earlier this year, Amanda Seyfried admitted she would love to play Dolly one day. Speaking to Deadline, she said, "Dolly Parton is one of the best human beings on the planet. So it would be fun to portray her”.

In 2022, Dolly told how she was in talks to turn her life story into a biopic, and she is keen for Kristin Chenoweth to play her.

Appearing on the Mr. Nashville Talks podcast, she said, "We were talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really far out ahead of that, and then COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things. I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature. Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we’re in talks about that. I love Kristin Chenoweth”.

“She’s just absolutely fantastic. I thought she’d be an ideal person to do that... We'd probably have to have, as long as my career has been, like a little Dolly and a middle Dolly and then the older one”, she added.

--IANS

aa/