Kaley Cuoco speaks up on 'Toxic' mom group drama

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kaley Cuoco, who is known for her work in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, has shared her thoughts on the drama surrounding Ashley Tisdale French and her "toxic" mom group.

The actress appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to promote her latest series, was asked by a fan to weigh in on the saga since she has a mom group of her own, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Shaking her head and closing her eyes, the actress who is mom to daughter Matilda, 2, with her fiance, Tom Pelphrey, responded, “I mean, if you don’t like being part of a group, just leave, baby”. “Right?”, Host Andy Cohen added. “I don’t think we have to talk about it”, the actress continued, to which Cohen, 57, interjected, “Like, write an essay about it”.

“You don’t have to do that”, she said with a smile. “Just leave … find a new group”.

“Find someone else”, added fellow guest, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. "Yeah”, Kaley agreed.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Flight Attendant’ star sharing her thoughts comes after a member of her own mom group celebrated their “supportive” unit following Tisdale French’s viral essay for The Cut, titled “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group” last month. Days after the article caused a stir, actress Ashley Jones took to Instagram to share a since-deleted post featuring her celebrity friends such as Cuoco, Lacey Chabert, Kimberley J. Brown and Ali Fedotows.

"Mom groups are having a real moment on the interweb this week”, Jones wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the women with their little ones. "Shoutout to my village, without whom I could be very lost and lonely”.

"Tag your supportive ride or die mom group! I miss them all this little, but so grateful we had each other during this stage, and every stage”, she continued. "#lifteachother #womensupportingwomen **not all are pictured, but all who are pictured are loved #momgroup”.

In her essay, Tisdale French wrote that being part of her own group felt like “mean” girls and that it was “too high school for her”.

