Kajol to make-up maestro Mickey: Did my make-up for my first photo session, then for my daughter

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol wished makeup maestro Mickey Contractor a happy birthday. She went on to recall some special moments they’ve shared over the years, which included him dolling her up for her very first photoshoot at 15, and later her daughter Nysa for her first big day at 14.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her along with Nysa getting glammed up by Mickey.

Kajol wrote: “Happy happy birthday to my dearest Mickey .. who did my makeup for my first photo session when I was 15 and a half and then for my daughter when she was 14 for her first big day with me!”

The actress went on to heap praise at him as a pathbreaker in the industry for elevating the profession from simply “make-up” to “makeup artist.”

She added: “And who has been a path breaker in our industry for simply changing the tag of makeup to makeup artist! Kudos to everything u have achieved and continue to do so.. and through it all you have retained ur simplicity and down to earth attitude.. love u . Have a wonderful year ..#happybirthday #allgreatmen.”

Meanwhile, Kajol’s latest release is the series “The Trial” Season 2. The legal drama is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife and features Kajol in the lead role.

The first part of the series is centered on a housewife who, after 10 years, starts working at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned.

The second part picks up three months after the events of the first season. Noyonika Sengupta has grown more confident as a lawyer, but her personal life remains unsettled. Her marriage with Rajiv is strained, and their daughters struggle with the constant conflict at home.

--IANS

dc/