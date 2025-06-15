Kajol remembers her father as the source of her ‘unshakable confidence’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol took to social media to share a heartfelt post in memory of her father, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, whose birthday falls this week.

On the occasion of International Father's Day, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress penned a touching note. She reflected on the confidence he instilled in her, calling him the man who taught her to be bold, proud, and unapologetically herself. Kajol also recalled how her late father fondly called her his “tigress” and encouraged her to live life without filters.

Sharing their throwback photo, the actress wrote, “Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance.. here’s to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me .. he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter! It’s his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that Father’s Day comes so close to his birthday. #loveyouda #missyoueveryday #happyfathersday.”

In the image, the father-daughter duo could be seen striking a pose together.

For the unversed, Somdev Mukherjee, better known as Shomu, was a director, writer, and producer known for his contributions to Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 80s. He passed away on April 10, 2008, at the age of 64, following a massive cardiac arrest.

Shomu was behind several notable films including ‘Ek Baar Muskura Do,’ ‘Nanha Shikari,’ ‘Chaila Babu’, ‘Fifty Fifty,’ ‘Pathar Ke Insaan’ and ‘Sangdil Sanam.’ It was during the making of ‘Ek Baar Muskura Do’ that he met actress Tanuja. Their professional connection soon turned into a personal one, and after a year-long courtship, the couple married in 1973. They welcomed their elder daughter Kajol in 1975, followed by Tanisha.

Shomu shared a special bond with Kajol and was immensely proud when she made her acting debut in ‘Bekhudi’ in 1992.

--IANS

ps/