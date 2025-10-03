Kajol makes a savage confession about not ‘sugarcoating’ things

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her candid and unfiltered personality, and her latest statement perfectly reflects that.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared a witty post declaring that she doesn’t believe in sugarcoating things. On Friday, Kajol shared a series of stunning photos, where she is seen slaying in a stylish pink dress. In the pictures, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress strikes different poses with grace and confidence. Her makeup looked flawless with a subtle touch, perfectly complementing her look. Kajol accessorized with stud earrings and styled her hair in a sleek ponytail, adding to her chic charm.

Alongside the images, the 51-year-old actress wrote, “I don't sugarcoat. I'm not a bakery.”

Just like every year, Kajol continued her Navratri tradition by visiting Durga pandals this year as well. She made headlines for her warm camaraderie with Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar at the celebrations.

Work-wise, Kajol’s most recent project was the second season of her web series “The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha”, which premiered on JioCinema on September 19, 2025.

She is currently hosting the talk show, “Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle” with Twinkle Khanna. The celebrity talk show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, 2025, with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan appearing on the debut episode.

Speaking about stepping into the role of a host, Kajol shared in a statement, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos, the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry the audience is always curious about. We have turned the traditional talk-show format on its head: no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Too Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered, filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy.”

