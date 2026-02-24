Kajol, Ajay Devgn feel they both deserve a ‘medal and a trophy’, call it a ‘rare moment of understanding’

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Kajol believes that both she and husband Ajay Devgn deserve a ‘medal and a trophy’, and the actress expressed it in her quintessential fun style on her social media account.

Sharing a rare candid moment with Ajay, Kajol wrote, “In a rare moment of understanding we both agree that we both deserve a medal and a trophy!”

The picture features the gorgeous couple posing together against a muted green backdrop. Ajay Devgn is seen dressed in a deep dark black suit paired with a white shirt and glasses, sporting his signature beard. Kajol, on the other hand, looks stunning in a maroon saree with intricate detailing, styled with a sleek ponytail and a statement choker necklace. The two are seen looking at each other with warm smiles and love.

On account of Valentine's Day this year,

Ajay Devgn had shared a special reel dedicated to Kajol.

In the video montage, the actor was seen revisiting his on-screen journey with Kajol. Sharing a montage, Ajay wrote, “Will you be my Valentine? @kajol”.

He captioned the video as “His valentine in every era.”

The video brought together clips from all the movies the two have worked on as co-stars over the years. The montage includes glimpses from including Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The video montage traced their collaborations from the mid-1990s through later projects.

For the uninitiated, Ajay and Kajol fell in love while filming their movie Hulchul and strengthened their bond through their work journey on Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha.

After dating for a few years, Kajol and Ajay got married on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony held in Mumbai. The couple is blessed has two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

