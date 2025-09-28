Kajol admits finding it difficult to visit the Durga pandal after the loss of uncle Deb Mukherjee

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Kajol admitted that this year she found it difficult to visit the Durga Puja pandal after suffering all the loss in the family.

She took to her official Insta handle and dropped a string of photographs from the festivities, where she was seen posing with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousins, Rani and Ayan Mukerji.

She expressed her feeling of how the pandal visit this year felt both tough and dearer at the same time.

The 'Maa' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "The unveiling .. such an emotional moment .. to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do.. we miss them all (Folder hands and red heart emoji) (sic)".

For those who do not know, filmmaker Ayan's father and Kajol, Rani, and Tanishaa's uncle passed away on March 14 this year, at the age of 83.

Deb Mukherjee was the one responsible for organizing the Durga Puja pandal every year.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Tanishaa recalled her late uncle, revealing that this year, it would be a little difficult for their family to attend the puja.

She revealed, "It is a time of little sadness for our family, along with a little excitement because this year there have been three deaths in our family. Our Debu Kaka (Deb Mukherjee), who used to organise Durga Puja every year, is no more, and for us it would be a little difficult to attend the puja this time. However, there is a lot of excitement as well because we are taking his dream forward."

Tanishaa disclosed that Deb Mukherjee wished for the Durga Puja to be more extravagant every year, and, keeping this in mind, they will be doing a lot of things on social media this year.

The 'Neal 'n' Nikki' actress further said that Deb Mukherjee wanted more people to be provided food on Durga Puja, and they plan to do just that.

