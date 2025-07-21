Kajal Aggarwal talks about balancing work, home, & showing up for yourself

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal dons' multiple hats - an actress, a wife, and a mother. While juggling all these responsibilities, it becomes difficult at times to make time for self-love.

However, Kajal believes that working out to take care of one's health is a choice that one makes on a regular basis.

The 'Singham' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of sweating it out in the gym, working on core strengthening, and upper body.

Shedding light on the importance of consistency, Kajal wrote, "Some days it feels impossible — balancing work, home, and showing up for yourself. But the strength isn’t just in the reps, it’s in the choice to keep going. Every drop of sweat is proof: consistency > perfection."

The 'Hey Sinamika' actress further stated that working out not only helps one be in shape, but also reshapes the mind.

"The results? They don’t just show on the outside — they reshape your mind, your discipline, your drive. #WorkoutHustle #MindOverMatter #gritgrindandglow #BalancingAct #strongnotsorry @cravefitt thanks for making me realise that It’s not magic — it’s consistency with a side of caffeine and a whole lotta grit," she wrote.

Coming to her professional commitments, Kajal recently graced the screen as Goddess Parvati in the mythological drama, "Kannappa". She was accompanied by Akshay Kumar, who essayed the role of Lord Shiva.

Made under the direction of Mukesh Kumar Singh, "Kannappa" features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, along with Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan, and Madhoo as the ancillary cast.

Backed by Mohan Babu, the movie narrates the journey of Thinnadu, a fierce tribal warrior- how an adamant atheist turns into a sincere devotee of Vayulinga, a deity of Shiva.

Released on June 27, "Kannappa" opened to mixed reviews.

