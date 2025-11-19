Kajal Aggarwal experiences a ‘magical moment’ at the Field of Light with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Australia, shared a glimpse of her enchanting experience at the Field of Light.

The actress described the outing as a truly magical moment, made even more special by the presence of her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. In her recent post on Instagram, Kajal shared a deeply personal reflection on her vacation in Australia. She highlighting how the landscapes of Uluru (Ayers Rock) and Kata Tjuta moved her and her husband.

The ‘Singham’ actress described standing before Uluru as almost spiritual, appreciating the monolith’s calm, ancient presence that encourages one to slow down and take in the surroundings. She called Kata Tjuta majestic and mysterious, likening it to walking through a grand natural cathedral, with every curve and shade of red and gold feeling alive. Kajal also highlighted one of the most magical experiences of their trip: visiting the Field of Light, an art installation by British artist Bruce Munro.

Sharing a series of photos and videos from the trip, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “There are some places that don’t just take your breath away. They quiet your mind, open your heart, and stay with you long after you’ve left. Uluru (Ayers rock) and Kata Tjuta were exactly that for us.”

“Standing before Uluru felt almost spiritual… this immense, ancient monolith rising out of the desert with such dignity and calm. There’s a stillness here that makes you slow down instinctively, breathe deeper, and take in the world with softer eyes. And then Kata Tjuta - mysterious, majestic, sculpted by time. Felt like walking through a grand natural cathedral. Every curve, every shade of red and gold, felt alive.”

She added, “One of the most magical moments was experiencing the Field of Light - created by Bruce Munro, a British artist known for his large scale light installations inspired by nature and human connection. Thousands of glowing spheres stretching across the desert, shimmering like a living galaxy on earth. It was surreal!.”

The post further read, “Longitude 131° @longitude131 made the whole experience even more special. Waking up to views of Uluru right from our room, those quiet sunrise moments, the thoughtful little touches, the incredible meals under a sky full of stars (I was lucky to catch 5 shooting stars in one night). Everything felt intimate and deeply connected to the land. It’s rare to find a place that blends luxury with such genuine respect for heritage and nature, and they do it beautifully.”

“This trip wasn’t just a getaway; it was grounding, awe inspiring, and full of gratitude. We came back with our hearts full and a deep appreciation for Australia’s sacred Red Centre. Truly unforgettable. @ntaustralia #ntaustralia #seeaustralia @australia.”

