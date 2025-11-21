Kailash Kher says 'Passing your heritage is my life-religion' on his father's death anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Singer Kailash Kher remembered his late father, Pandit Mehar Kher, on his death anniversary. He claimed that passing his father's heritage to the world is his life's religion.

Sharing a picture of his late father on his Instagram account, Kailash penned a heartfelt note saying, "This November 21st is the deepest, most crucial day of my life...Today is the death anniversary of my father Pandit Mehar Kher — whose veins had the fragrance of India's soil and the glow of spirituality, and whose teachings still live in my every breath. (sic)."

The singer revealed that, honoring his father's legacy, he has been organizing the “Mehar Rangat” Festival every year on his death anniversary.

"In his memory for the past 6 years we have been organizing the “Mehar Rangat” Festival — a festival where folk-artists from across the country sanctify the stage with their art. It's not just a program, but a celebration of my father's dreams... Respecting folk music, stage artists, and carrying the legacy forward," the Padma Shri added.

Calling his father his forever teacher, inspiration, and strength, Kailash went on to write, "Father... Even today you are my teacher, my inspiration and my strength. Passing your heritage to the world is my life-religion.

Mehar Rangat in your name... In the name of your immortal art."

For those who do not know, Kailash father, Mehar Singh Kher, was a traditional folk singer. He passed away suddenly in November 2009.

Prior to this, Kailash talked about the evolving music scene in India during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Asked to share his views on the massive changes in Bollywood music over the last decade, the singer said that he prefers to view music as a whole and not just limit it to Bollywood.

“I don’t really talk in terms of “Bollywood” music. I speak of music as a whole. A lot of non-film and independent music has flourished—thanks in part to platforms like ours. Folk artists, Manganiyars, and Ghumantu tribes—people who sang in communities—are now getting stage time and recognition. That awareness is growing," Kailash stated.

--IANS

pm/