Kailash Kher relishes authentic ‘chulhe ki roti’ at a Himalayan home

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Popular singer Kailash Kher, on Saturday, gave fans a glimpse of his serene getaway in the hills as he shared moments from a ‘Himalayan home’ in Almora.

The singer took to his social media account to post a carousel of pictures and videos capturing the beauty of the mountains, the simplicity of local food and the comfort of mountain life.

The singer was seen having a great time as he was seen devouring simple roti straight from the ‘Chulha’.

Sharing the post, Kailash Kher wrote, “Snippets from the Himalayan home Chulhe ki roti, authentic food, crisp air, cool winds and a very happy inner child it.”

In one of the visuals, the singer is seen standing on a hill path waving cheerfully at the camera with the picturesque Himalayan landscape behind him.

Other pictures give glimpses of terraced hills, scattered houses and tall communication towers.

Another clip shows the singer relishing traditional food as he sits wrapped in a shawl and woollen cap while eating freshly made ‘chulhe ki roti’.

In another picture, the singer is seen standing on a balcony overlooking the deep valley and hills, smiling as the sun sets behind the mountains.

In another clip captures him playfully walking along a dirt trail in the hills, seemingly enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

On the professional front, Kailash Kher has been a part of the Indian music industry for over two decades.

He rose to prominence in 2003 with the song “Allah Ke Bande” from the film Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II.

Ever since then, the singer has remained active in Bollywood with his playback singing, independent music, live concerts, and devotional and Sufi compositions through his band Kailasa.

The singer's songs Teri Deewani and Saiyaan even after years post it's release, is considered as a chartbuster.

