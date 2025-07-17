Kabir Khan on 10 years of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’: It didn’t just entertain, it healed

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The innocent flirting between Miss Braganza and Mr. Malhotra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai won over the audiences. However, veteran star Anupam Kher, who played the lovable college principal in the 1998 film, feels that the stylish English literature teacher, played by Archana Puran Singh, wouldn’t actually choose him.

Talking about if he would want to have a film just for Mr. Malhotra and Miss Braganza's lovestory, Anupam told IANS: “Why not? Of course. I would love that.”

However, the septuagenarian feels that Miss Braganza wouldn’t want Mr. Malhotra as her life partner.

Revealing the reason why, he said: “I have a feeling that at the end of it, Miss Braganza will not choose Mr. Malhotra as her life partner because Miss Malhotra is too stylish and Mr. Malhotra is too... Adorable. Whenever I go to Kapil's show, Archana always says... I tell her to leave him now.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is directed by Karan Johar, in his directorial debut. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan and Sana Saeed.

The film is set across two time periods, and follows the love-triangle between college friends Rahul, Anjali, and Tina. It told the story of a tomboyish Anjali loves Rahul, her best friend in college, but is anguished when he decides to wed Tina, a fellow collegian. Eight years later, widower Rahul's daughter is told to reunite him with Anjali.

The film won numerous awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Anupam’s latest release is “Tanvi The Great”, which marks his return as a director after over two decades. The film boasts of powerhouse performers from Indian and International Cinema such as Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser and Iain Glen.

The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

The film follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

