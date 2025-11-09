Kabir Bedi remembers his grandfather who died in France during World War I

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) On the occasion of Remembrance Sunday, veteran actor Kabir Bedi paid tribute to his maternal grandfather, who lost his life in France during World War I.

Taking to social media, the actor honoured not only his grandfather’s sacrifice but also saluted the bravery of the four million Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and II as part of the British Indian Army. On Sunday, Kabir Bedi shared a photo of himself as Major Hari Singh from Steve Purewal’s upcoming Canadian film “Promises,” which pays tribute to the Indian soldiers who fought in the World Wars. The ‘Hero’ actor mentioned that the film is dedicated to their memory and will be released soon.

Sharing a series of images, the 79-year-old actor wrote, “On this Remembrance Sunday, I salute the valour of the 4 million Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and II as part of the British Indian Army. Above, a photograph of me as Major Hari Singh in Steve Purewal’s Promises, a Canadian film dedicated to their memory, to be released soon. Remembering all the fallen and injured - Lest we forget.”

“I also remember my maternal grandfather Frank Houlston who died in the fields of France in World War I, when my mother Freda Bedi was 7 years old. His death had a profound impact on her. It led her to question all her beliefs, a quest that ended many decades later with her becoming a Buddhist. By the time, she passed away, she had become the highest ranked Buddhist nun in the world. #remembrancesunday #lestweforget #sacrifice #ww2 #ww1 #legacy #Promises,” Bedi added.

The Canadian short film “Promises” will feature Kabir Bedi as Havildar Hari Singh, a World War II soldier. The film pays tribute to the Sikh soldiers who fought alongside Canadian forces during the war. “Promises” premiered in April 2025 during the Sikh Heritage Month celebrations in Surrey, British Columbia.

--IANS

ps/