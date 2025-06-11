Kaali Venkat thanks audiences after screens for his film Madras Matinee get doubled

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Actor Kaali Venkat, who plays the lead in director Karthikeyan Mani's recently released entertainer,'Madras Matinee', on Wednesday thanked audiences and the media for the overwhelming love and support they had shown for his film and announced that the number of screens that the film was being screened on had actually doubled.

On his social media timelines, actor Kaali Venkat posted a video in which he expressed his gratitude to audiences and the media for their support to the film which has now entered its second week.

Kaali Venkat said, "We don't know how to repay the overwhelming love and support you have accorded to the film Madras Matinee. We express our wholehearted thanks on behalf of the entire Madras Matinee team to all friends from the media, theatre owners, workers in theatres and members of the common public, several of whom reviewed this film all of their own accord."

Hoping that this enormous amount of support the public had shown for the film continues, Kaali Venkat further said, "We are delighted and buoyed by the fact that the number of screens for the film have now doubled. It has given us hope and the desire to work harder to retain this love. Once again, we express our heartfelt thanks to you all."

The film, which has been presented by well known production house Dream Warrior Pictures, hits screens on June 6 this year.

Apart from Kaali Venkat, the film, which revolves around a middle class family, also features Roshini, Sathyaraj, Viswa and a dog named Bigil.

Produced by Madras Motion Pictures, the film has cinematography by Anand G K and music by K C Balasarangan. Satheesh Kumar Samuski was the editor of the film which had art direction by Jacki.

