Justin Bieber says, even thinking about another woman is cheating

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is getting candid about his marital bliss and union with Hailey. He also revealed what he considers to be cheating.

The star said he believes that even thinking about another woman is cheating, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 31-year-old said that he thinks even just fantasising about a woman who you are not with is classed as adultery.

Justin and model Hailey have been married for seven years after tying the knot at a New York City courthouse in 2018. The pair then went on to host a lavish ceremony surrounded by family and friends as they said 'I do' for a second time in grand style.

Speaking about their marriage, Justin said, "If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it. Committing adultery, or whatever. If you treat a man with anger or something, it’s the same as killing a man”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the singer, who has raised concern for his welfare following a series of erratic appearances in recent years, left fans stunned by his latest outburst. One person said, "Justin out here acting like he’s hosting Sunday school when half his songs sound like confessions from the cheating section”.

A second wrote, "Biologically speaking all men in a relationship will still feel attracted and lustful towards other women. Anybody who says the opposite is lying to make himself look moral/loyal. What differs a man from a boy is how he reacts to those thoughts. Same with everything in life”.

While one fan agreed with the star, saying, "More people need to focus on how important it is to not make a graven image, especially in your mind. Scripture makes life easier and not harder”.

Justin started using Twitch earlier this month as he prepares to play at next year's Coachella. He has already managed to earn 160,000 followers on the platform.

He told his followers that he would be sharing behind the scenes footage as he prepared for the shows. He said, "This is our space for the next few months, so excited. I’m gonna be putting on a hell of a show for you guys at Coachella”.

