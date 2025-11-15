Justin Bieber is working amidst lip injury

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber, who recently suffered an injury, which has left him in excruciating pain when he sings.

The 31-year-old star injured his hip after he fell off his one-wheel, a self-balancing electric skateboard that features one wheel between footpads on either side, and sees people lean forwards and backwards to move, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to his friends during a Twitch livestream, the ‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker said, "My rib hurts so f****** bad, bro, you saw it happen, right? That s*** bro is hurting me bad, bro, I'm trying to play it cool, bro, this s*** is f****** with me. Chad, I f****** fell on my side on that one-wheel and landed on my (hip), so even singing, laughing, everything hurts”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, in Justin's Halloween Twitch livestream, the two-time Grammy Award winner admitted he is reluctant to tour a lot because he does not like leaving behind his 28-year-old wife, Hailey Bieber, and their 15-month-old son, Jack Blues.

He said, "Touring takes so much out of you, and I’ve done it since I was a kid. "Even the idea of touring sounds super daunting. I always start out really loving it and then it gets to a point where I am super burnt out”.

However, the singer wants to choose a location where he can perform for two nights. The star - who is headlining the music and arts festival Coachella in 2026, said, "I really wanna do a spot-date where I pick a city and do a couple of shows and not commit to a whole two years”.

Hailey, meanwhile, recently shared that she and Justin will always be "very protective" of Jack Blues, an approach to parenthood the couple feels "really comfortable" about.

The model, who also admitted she was not fully prepared for the challenges of motherhood, told GQ magazine, "We’re just taking it a day at a time. We both feel very protective of our son and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there”.

“But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things”, she added.

