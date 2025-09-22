Justin Bieber, Hailey take a cosy stroll with son, Jack Blues on family outing

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is giving a peek into his family life with his one-year-old son, Jack Blues, and wife, Hailey.

Recently, the ‘Baby’ singer shared an Instagram carousel featuring some candid family shots of the tot, including one image where little Jack was walking while holding the hands of his parents, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The sweet shot shows the tot in a diaper and a pink sleeveless T-shirt as he holds onto his parents’ hands. The carousel’s second image shows Justin tenderly cradling his boy while wearing a “Pray for Me” T-shirt.

As per ‘People’, Justin often shares snaps of his family, recently posting images of Hailey’s pregnancy journey with Jack as well as a date night that the married couple shared.

Earlier this month, he also posted images of his boy in the front seat of his Dad’s car looking out of the windshield. The singer also recently opened up about his family's non-negotiables, sharing a list of “The Bieber Family’s” values to mark his and 28-year-old Hailey’s 7th wedding anniversary.

The list of ten items included, "We value Longevity and a sustainable pace of life”, and "We value Servanthood and making people feel like they can fly”.

"We value INNOVATION and moving the human experience forward”, was another line featured, as was, "We value Generosity and graciously giving time, money, and respect to people on our path”.

Justin and Hailey got married in a civil ceremony in New York City on September 13, 2018. Two months after tying the knot, the Rhode founder changed her social media handle to Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber.

Over a year after they initially said "I do", Justin, 31, and Hailey celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of over 150 family and friends at the Montage Palmetto Bluff.

They later renewed their wedding vows and announced they were expecting their first baby together in May 2024. Their son, Jack Blues Bieber, was then born that August.

