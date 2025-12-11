‘Jumma Chumma’ fame Kimi Katkar makes a rare appearance, Divya Seth shares pics

Mumbai Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Kimi Katkar, one of the industry's most popular faces of the 90s and early 90s, made a rare appearance on social media today.

'Dil Dhadakne Do' actress Divya Seth Shah took to her social media account to share affectionate photographs featuring the yesteryear veteran star. In the first picture shared by Divya that seems like a throwback, Kimi is seen sitting with Divya's late daughter Mahika, both smiling warmly for the camera. In the second image shared by Divya, the actress and Kimi can be seen.

Sharing the photos, Divya referred to Kimi as “Maasi” (aunt) and thanked her for cooking food with love. She also thanked Kimi for being a support system to both her and her mother during their difficult times. She wrote, “Kimi Maasi Thank You for making Me love Food and cooking Thank you for seeing me and my mom when we needed you too. And for the Mad laughter … Mostly #bff.”

For the uninitiated, Kimi Katkar had stepped away from films in the mid-1990s but even to date continues to remain one of the most popular actresses of her era. The actress is most popularly remembered for her electrifying screen presence opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the evergreen chartbuster “Jumma Chumma De De” from the hit movie ‘Hum’ that released in 1991.

Kimi had also starred in movies like ‘Tarzan’, 'Vardi', 'Farz Ki Jung', 'Pataal Bhairavi' and others, becoming a household name with her striking on-screen persona. The actress got married and soon quit Bollywood to go the family way in the 90s era, while at the peak of her career.

