Julia Roberts hilarious morning brew mix-up: ‘Cup of Joe’ turns into ‘Cup of Julia’

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts tickled the funny bones of many after sharing a playful moment over her morning brew, quipping that she “ordered a cup of Joe but got a cup of Julia instead”.

Roberts took to Instagram to share a picture of a steaming cup of coffee sitting pretty on her table, topped with latte art that wasn’t just any swirl or rosetta. It featured her own face frothed right into the foam.

For the caption, the “Pretty Woman” star wrote: “Ordered a cup of Joe….got a cup o Julia (sic).”

On the acting front, Roberts, who is lovingly tagged as America’s sweetheart, was recently seen in After the Hunt, a psychological thriller film directed by Luca Guadagnino. It also stars Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny.

The film follows Alma, a college professor caught in between a sexual abuse accusation involving one of her students and a colleague. The film had its world premiere out of competition in the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025.

She will next be seen in the thriller film “Panic Carefully” directed by Sam Esmail. It stars Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Olsen, Eddie Redmayne, Brian Tyree Henry, Ben Chaplin, Aidan Gillen, and Joe Alwyn.

The 58-year-old actress has been feted with several accolades including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. She became known for portraying charming and relatable characters in romantic comedies and blockbusters, before expanding into dramas, thrillers, and independent films.

The actress had her breakthroughs in Mystic Pizza in 1988 and Steel Magnolias in 1989.

She shot to fame with her work in the romantic comedies Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill, and Runaway Bride.

She then starred in films such as Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, Charlie Wilson's War, Valentine's Day, Eat Pray Love, August: Osage County, Wonder, Ticket to Paradise, Leave the World Behind, and After the Hunt.

--IANS

dc/