Julia Garner: You can’t have a great horror film if there’s no comedic relief

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Known for her work in Ozark and Inventing Anna, actress Julia Garner, who will be seen in the upcoming mystery horror film “Weapons”, talked about what drew her to the project.

From the makers of IT and Conjuring, Weapons is directed by Zach Cregger.

Talking about what drew her to the Weapons, Garner said: "I was a big fan of Barbarian. And then I read this script and it was so original. I’ve never read anything like it. And I feel like original things are more and more rare these days. And the ensemble. Zach’s writing and directing and the people involved… It was as simple as that.

The actress said that when she met Cregger she thought he was a sweetheart.

“First of all, he’s just the kindest guy. My first impression was that he was very clear on his vision, and he had a very clear direction, and that’s incredibly important to me. You would think that all directors are very direct, but sometimes that’s not the case.”

Garner added: “Zach is direct and he does it with such grace, and that is not something that you find every day either.”

She said that she gets spooked easily.

“I get scared really easily, but I thought Barbarian had a really interesting tone. It was obviously scary, but had a lot of humor as well, which I love. I don’t feel things need to be one color—there can be different colors.”

“There’s a lot of humor to Zach’s style of filmmaking. I feel like comedy and horror are opposite sides of the same coin,” said the actress.

“You can’t have a great horror film if there’s no comedic relief.”

She said that it’s really important for any genre.

Garner added: “In the script for Weapons, there’s realism, but then there’s surrealism. It’s like a Dali painting. The setting, the feel, they seem super real… but then there are weird things happening, which makes it surrealist, in a way. "

‘Weapons’ tells the story of a mysterious night when all but one child from Justine Gandy's classroom vanishes without a trace. As Justine and the rest of the community search for answers, they are left questioning who or what is behind the children's disappearance.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

New Line Cinema Presents A Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/BoulderLightPictures Production, A Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in cinemas in India on August 8, 2025.

