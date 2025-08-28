Juhi Parmar visits old buddies to seek Bappa's blessing: 'Missed having you this year'

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Beloved television actress Juhi Parmar has been welcoming Bappa at her home for the past seven years; however, this year she decided to meet Bappa at the homes of her loved ones.

Juhi and her daughter, Samairra, visited actors Poonam Narula and Manish Goel's home to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

The mother and daughter duo also paid a visit to actors Mohit Malik and Addite Malik.

"For the past 7 years, Bappa has come home to us with joy and blessings. This year, He chose to take a little detour and met us at our loved ones’ homes instead. It was truly heartwarming to meet everyone, share smiles, and seek Bappa’s blessings together. A day filled with love, warmth, and divine grace," Juhi wrote on the photo-sharing app.

She added: "Thank you Bappa for enveloping us in your love even from afar. We deeply missed having you in our home this year but our hearts are full, and we’re already counting the days until you return to us next year. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

We could also see her posing with her former co-star Anuj Saxena, who essayed the role of her first husband Jatin in the popular serial, "Kumkum".

The netizens were elated to see the two together after such a long time.

One of the netizens wrote, "Jatin with Kumkum...so sweet that's feel me happy, Ganpati Bappa morya."

The second comment read, "My favourite TV stars from 90s and early 2000."

Another one penned, "Juhi Parmar didi...till now you are my favourite person, do know till now my Mobile's Ringtone is "Jiban kar leta hain singhar, sach hain na Kumkum se". I can't change my ringtone because of my. 90's children's best and also favourite person was "Kumkum".

So I pray my god for you and your daughter blessed forever and stay happy always...Love you Juhi Didi."

