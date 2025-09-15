Juhi Parmar gets emotional while hearing painful accounts of Pahalgam attack victims’ families on ‘Kahaani Har Ghar Ki’

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) TV actress Juhi Parmar was left emotional on the show “Kahaani Har Ghar Ki” as she listened to the painful accounts of families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack.

In an exclusive quote to IANS, the ‘Kumkum’ actress shared, “The anguish of the Pahalgam families moves you to your very core. When a wife says she relives her husband’s final moments every single day, the moment he was killed by terrorists right before her eyes, when a father recalls the dreams his son will never fulfil, or when a sister speaks of the silence that now engulfs her home, these are not just stories; they are open wounds that refuse to heal.”

“As part of Kahaani Har Ghar Ki, I feel an immense responsibility not just to share these unheard voices but to truly listen with my heart, to acknowledge their grief, and to create a space where the entire nation can stand with them in solidarity. Behind every closed one they lost is a life forever changed, a family still learning to breathe again, and the least we can do is honour their pain, respect their sacrifice, and promise them they are not alone in this journey of healing,” added Juhi.

For the unversed, the 2025 Pahalgam attack was a brutal act of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, where a group of gunmen opened fire on tourists near Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The assault claimed 26 civilian lives, with Hindu tourists being the primary targets.

Speaking of the show “Kahaani Har Ghar Ki,” Zee’s talk show hosted by Juhi Parmar provides a platform for women to share truths they have long kept hidden. From societal pressures and emotional neglect to marital struggles and personal sacrifices, each episode brings forward raw and unfiltered experiences.

“Kahaani Har Ghar Ki Kahani” airs every Monday and Friday on Zee TV.

--IANS

ps/