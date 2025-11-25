Juhi Babbar remembers late Dharmendra, says her father Raj Babbar loved him the most in the film industry

Mumbai Nov 25 (IANS) Actress and theatre artist Juhi Babbar, also known for being veteran actor Raj Babbar’s daughter took to her social media account to remember late superstar Dharmendra with a sweet anecdote of her life, featuring him.

Sharing a few pictures of herself from her childhood days along with Dharmendra, Juhi wrote, “Dharam Uncle my memories of you go back to when I was a very little girl, when my mom, Gorky(@aaryababbar222 )and I were accompanying Papa for a shoot in Kullu Manali.” She added, “I remember you noticing how scared I was of the river flowing next to the hotel, and you lifted me onto your back and carried me to the water. That moment stayed with me so deeply that years later, when I was creating my play With Love, Aapki SaiyaaraI actually recreated that memory through a photoshopped visual of the two of us!”

Juhi further wrote, “When I returned to work after my sabbatical and found myself writing, directing and becoming my play With Love Aap Ki Saiyaara, there was only one face that came to my mind.. the only face that could do justice to the beautiful bond Saiyaara shares with her father.. it was yours.” She added how Dharmendra had instantly agreed to be a part of her play. “I called you, described the play, and you said YES instantly! It remains one of the kindest gestures anyone has made towards me. You became Saiyaara’s Baba, and nobody can take that place. You will always be Saiyaara’s Baba. Your blessings are one of the biggest reasons the play has been such a huge success.”

She further wrote, “The sigh, the laughter, the emotion.. the silence in the audience filled with feeling when you appear on screen as Baba.. it is simply unmatchable.” The actress further reflected on how growing up, she had heard stories of Dharmendra and his life that inspired her. “And when I look back at my life, I realise that the one name I heard the most in my house.. the one person my father @rajbabbarmp loved, admired and cherished the most in the film industry.. was you, “Dharam Ji”. You were the elder brother to my father.. the elder brother he never had !”

Further expressing grief over Dharmendra's passing away, Juhi wrote, “Your passing is an irreplaceable personal loss to our family. But you will live in our hearts forever and ever. And you will remain Saiyaara’s Baba.. forever and ever. Love you Dharam Uncle.”

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, at the age of 89. The actor was admitted to the hospital in mid-November due to breathing issues and was put on a ventilator.

He was soon discharged and was reportedly recovering at home.

