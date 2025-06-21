Jubin Nautiyal sang ‘Barbaad’ as a ‘sad song’ first

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Renowned playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has talked about how he instantly connected with the song “Barbaad” Mohit Suri offered him for the upcoming film “Saiyaara”, which flowed effortlessly during recording.

Asked how it all fell into place and how the conversation happened, Nautiyal told IANS: “First, I did not know that it's a YRF film. I just got a call from Mohit, and Mohit said that there's a song that he wants me to sing. It's made for me. At that time, I did not know how well it was made for me.”

Nautiyal said that he then recorded the song, and when he started singing, he first heard the song.

“So I don't have to hear the song and say yes or no if Mohit Suri has called. You know, that's the credibility he's gained in life with the kind of music he's brought time and again And so, when I heard the song to record it, I fell in love with it. And I started singing it.”

The singer said when he started singing, it just fit in his throat, “like the voice just started working perfectly inside the song. There was no struggle.”

“There was no challenging place where I thought, okay, you've been out here, you might have to work hard, sing harder, maybe sing softer. It just flowed through.”

Talking about the only mistake he made, Nautiyal said: “The only fault that I made in the beginning was that I sang it like a sad song—because I felt that it's a sad song. And then Mohit said, "I love how you're sounding, just sing it happier. These guys are falling in love in my situation." And then the whole perspective changed.”

“And I was like, okay, so that’s why—and then I sang it again. I think it worked.”

“It just worked—it just fit in. And when we heard the song for the first time, we knew we had a good song. We had a great song. We knew we had a song that was going to hit the loop.”

The “Raataan Lambiyan” hitmaker said that he is getting a response so massive where people are saying that they’re listening to it on loop.

“People are picking up the guitars to play it. Yeah, this used to happen to us back in the days when probably the music of ‘Zeher’ was released. I picked up my guitar like, ‘Oh my God, I want to sing this song’.”

He added: “So that’s the feeling I think this is creating—and time and again, he's done that. Yeah. Yeah, kudos.”

It was after the song was done and sounding brilliant, Nautiyal got to know it was for Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara.

“And then later on, there was a cherry on the cake. When everything worked out, and the song was sounding brilliant, then I asked, “Which project? What’s happening?” And he said, “It’s for Saiyaara, we’re working with Yash Raj, it's going to be a banger.”

He added: “The whole nation is going to be seeing it.” And that was just the cherry on the cake. And I was like, wow, lovely. These are the kind of projects I want to do.”

The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday and actress Aneet Padda. “Saiyaara” is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18.

