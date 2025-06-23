Jubin Nautiyal on emotional depth behind ‘Barbaad’ from ‘Saiyaara’

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal has talked about the emotional complexity behind the song “Barbaad” from the upcoming Mohit Suri film “Saiyaara” and spotlighted how it uniquely portrays the fear and vulnerability that come with real love.

“Barbaad” translates to devastation, was there an emotional space Nautiyal tapped into to bring that intensity to his voice and the song?

The singer told IANS: “The word itself is a very unique way of presenting a love song. Usually, when someone falls in love, you see a hero dancing on top of a hill, right? It's shown as an empowering, larger-than-life feeling — the idea that you could fight the world for this love.”

Nautiyal believes what truly happens when someone genuinely falls in love is that a bit of fear sets in.

“You start getting serious, and then thoughts creep in: What if this doesn’t work out? What if I get too involved? These are real questions that people experience when love becomes real,” he shared.

The singer concluded: “So expressing that fear and vulnerability through a word like Barbaad was a unique approach in itself. And Rish — a young boy — composed and wrote this, which was honestly surprising. For someone his age to create something so mature was very impressive. I was genuinely like, 'Wow, man... beautiful song you guys are working on.'"

Nautiyal spoke about how the makers are coming out with full tracks back to back, “which is very difficult to find in today’s world where so much music is being released.”

“I think Barbad, by the time we reach the film, will hold a very, very special place in everybody’s heart. And that will be because of its writing and how it’s been portrayed. It’s been shot very well. In this, everything falls perfectly into place.”

“Saiyaara” stars debutant Ahaan Panday and actress Aneet Padda. “Saiyaara” is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18.

“Ahaan is looking amazing. It is looking amazing. The chemistry is looking good. And yes, you can say that Bollywood is definitely going to see some major shifts because of this.”

--IANS

dc/