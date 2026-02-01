Jr NTR congratulates 'RRR' co-star Ram Charan on the arrival of twins

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Congratulations have been pouring in for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela as the couple welcomed their twins- a girl and a boy.

Ram Charan's 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR wished the Konidela family love, health, and happiness on the new additions to the family.

Taking to his official X handle (Previously known as Twitter), Jr NTR shared, "Congratulations to @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela on their twins. Wishing the family love, health and happiness (sic)."

Ram Charan's cousin brother, Sai Dharam Tej, also expressed his delight with a post saying, "This truly feels like a whole new emotion for our family. Charan & Upasana are blessed with two beautiful angelic twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. Our hearts are filled with pure joy and gratitude."

"For @KChiruTweets mama, Sushmita akka, Charan and Sreeja papa have always been his strength. And now, for @AlwaysRamCharan, little Klin Kaara papa and these two angels will be his whole world. Welcome to the family, little ones. So much love, so many blessings, and endless happiness to all of us," he added.

Several other members from the entertainment industry also used social media to wish Ram Charan and Upasana as they became parents for the second time.

Announcing the delightful news on social media, 'dadaji' Chiranjeevi compiled a post that read, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl."

Giving the health update regarding the mother and the babies, the Megastar went on to add, "Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well."

"Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha," the post concluded.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their firstborn, daughter, Klin Kaara, in 2023.

