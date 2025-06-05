Joyita Chatterjee back to work after recovering from Covid

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress Joyita Chatterjee is finally back to work mode after recovering from Covid-19.

Before testing Covid positive, Joyita was all set to commence work on her next project, however, due to her ill health, the shoot had to be pushed.

After finally testing negative for the virus, the actress is all set to resume work.

Joyita recently opened up about the difficulties she is facing as she is back to work after her recovery.

The 'Baal Veer' actress revealed that her recovery journey was not an easy one as she was constantly haunted by the old fears from the 2020 and 2021 pandemic throughout the recovery process.

Showing her gratitude towards her doctors and all her well-wishers, she added, "But all thanks to my doctor and the prayers of one and all, I am now finally Covid-free. Now that I have finally recovered, I have finally resumed my shoots and all pending commitments and I am so glad that I could do that."

The 'Class Of 2020' actress shared that despite having tested covid negative she continues to feel weak. " While I have recovered and have tested negative for Covid-19 now, I can’t deny the fact that there’s still weakness which I can feel. However, being a professional and someone who adheres to commitments, I had to resume as soon as possible. It is indeed very challenging to resume work with weakness but the drive and passion keeps me going. Gratitude to the almighty for giving me the strength to work despite weakness. Thankful to everyone who prayed for my speedy recovery," she concluded.

Coming to her professional commitments, Joyita is reported to have an exciting lineup ahead. However, the official announcements of these projects are expected to take place only according to the ideal timelines.

--IANS

pm/