Josh Brar talks about blending two very different genres in his latest track, ‘Heart & Pain’

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Singer Josh Brar opened up about blending two very different genres in his latest track, “Heart & Pain.”

He shared how this unique fusion allowed him to explore new creative directions and connect with listeners on a deeper level. Speaking about the track, he shared, “Heart & Pain is a song I wrote back in 2023 that still holds a deep place in my heart. It feels like my own heartbeat turned into sound. I tried bending and blending two very different genres in this one, pushing myself creatively to express something honest and raw. I hope it connects with you the way it did with me while creating it.”

“Heart & Pain,” sung by singer Josh Brar, introduced Kulmeet Bhargav. The peppy track starts off as a pulsing pop banger before flipping into an unexpected qawali section, capturing heartbreak with both intensity and energy. Directed by Agam Mann and Aseem Mann and produced by Bunty Bains, the music video unfolds like a timeless love story, evoking the feeling of a bond that transcends lifetimes. With its surreal imagery and emotionally rich moments, it draws viewers into a world where love and pain intertwine, creating a hauntingly beautiful experience that lingers long after it ends.

Presented by Bunty Bains and featuring a standout appearance by Kulmeet Bhargav, “Heart & Pain” is now streaming on all platforms on T-Series.

Josh Brar also shared the song on his Instagram, writing, “For the love that stayed. And the pain that followed #HeartAndPain song out now.”

Brar rose to prominence with his debut track, “Tere Bina Na Guzara E,” which quickly gained international traction. The song made waves on the UK Asian Music Charts and was prominently featured in Spotify Canada’s outdoor billboard promotions, marking a powerful start to his musical journey.

--IANS

ps/