Jon Bon Jovi says his son is not a nepo baby

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi refrains from calling his musician son Romeo Bongiovi, a nepo baby. The 21-year-old aspiring singer is not letting his 63-year-old rock legend dad have anything to do with his band, Lawn.

Jon, who has Romeo with his 63-year-old wife Dorothea, lavished praise on his son for his music, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘Independent UK’, “The first singles are great. That's all I've heard. People talk about these nepo babies, blah blah blah, but I'm not in there at all. He's got his own vision, which I really appreciate”.

In 2022, Jon Bon Jovi, who also has daughter Stephanie Bongiovi, 32, Jesse Bongiovi, 30, and Jake Bongiovi, 23, with Dorothea, underwent “traumatising” vocal cord surgery to repair one of his vocal cords after it deteriorated at the end of Bon Jovi’s 2022 tour.

As per ‘Female First UK’, in 2024, the band released the docuseries ‘Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story’, which covered Jon’s disappointment that his voice does not sound like it did back in the 1980s. And he found no difficulty in being so vulnerable in the four-part Disney+ show.

The ‘It’s My Life’ singer said, “I don't mind being vulnerable. I only ever wanted to tell the truth, no matter what phase of our lives we were in. But I didn't anticipate the surgery, and I certainly didn't anticipate the recovery”.

The docuseries was released alongside Bon Jovi’s 16th studio album, ‘Forever’, which marked Jon’s first return to the studio since he underwent vocal cord surgery. However, the music legend could not promote the record due to still being in recovery.

He recalled, “We were releasing the album along with the docuseries (Thank You, Goodnight), and we were going to do our 40th anniversary celebration and tour. But I had this traumatising throat surgery, and as we released (the album), I started to rehearse with the band and I said, 'Guys, I'm sorry, but I'm just not up to it yet’”.

On numerous occasions, Jon told his bandmates he was ready to go, but he was met with a lot of “nos”. Asked if that was tricky to deal with, Jon said, “It's tough, and there have been (other) days when I've said I'm done, and they said, 'No, you're not. Think of the progress you've made since last month and the month before’”.

And in an impressive turnaround, Bon Jovi will be back on the stage performing their slew of hits to fans in 2026.

--IANS

aa/