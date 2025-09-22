Jon Bon Jovi is enjoying being first-time grandfather

Los Angeles, Sep 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi is obsessed with his first grandchild. The singer, 63, appeared in a TikTok clip in which he discussed his thoughts on his son, Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with actress Millie Bobby Brown.

A few weeks before celebrating their first wedding anniversary on September 21, Bongiovi, 23, and the ‘Stranger Things’ actress, 21, announced that they had welcomed a baby girl via adoption in an Instagram post on August 21, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The clip is from an upcoming episode of ‘Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde’ podcast. The singer said in the clip, “Crazy, but great. Wonderful. They adopted a girl and we met the baby, obviously, and immediately that becomes your grandchild. It’s beautiful, I want to see pictures like every day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already. It’s cool (sic)”.

As per ‘People’, earlier in the clip, Bon Jovi had gushed about his daughter-in-law’s work ethic while revealing why he gave his seal of approval to her and Bongiovi’s marriage. The couple secretly tied the knot in May 2024 with their closest family in attendance, including Bongiovi's parents, Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, after first sparking romance rumors in June 2021.

“She’s a sweetheart and she’s a hard worker”, Bon Jovi said of the ‘Stranger Things’ star Brown. “I tell her all the time how much I admire her because her work ethic is unbelievable. They got married very young, but we blessed it because we get it (sic). They are sort of mature beyond their years”.

“She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young. Her and Jake fell in love and we just thought, OK, we will support this. And it’s working out”, he added.

