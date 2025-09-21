Johnny Depp distressed after his pet dog kills 2 sheep

Los Angeles, Sep 21 (IANS) Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s rescue dog has landed him in trouble. The dog reportedly mauled two sheep to death.

The actor, 62, has rented a mansion in East Sussex and his pet is said to have launched the attack after escaping during a countryside walk close to the star’s home, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Johnny was not at home at the time of the incident but has since hired a professional trainer and introduced “all extra precautions” to prevent a repeat of the incident, in which his bullmastiff, named Bourbon, reportedly broke free from a handler before attacking the animals.

Sheep owner Joe Ginger told ‘The Sun’, “I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter”.

A source also told the publication, “Johnny was not at the house at the time, and his aide was walking the dog. He broke free and went after the sheep. Two were killed. It was all very traumatic”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the incident is understood to have taken place on farmland neighbouring Johnny’s country property, which he is believed to be renting for around $16000 a month. Mr Ginger is said to be “understandably furious”.

Sources told ‘The Sun’ such attacks are not uncommon in the area when dogs are inadequately trained. Johnny was reportedly distressed when informed of what had happened, particularly as he had sought privacy and quiet at the East Sussex home. The 19th-century mansion, dating back to the mid-1800s, has landscaped grounds and a distinctive sunken walled garden.

It is close to the former home of Johnny’s late friend, guitarist Jeff Beck, who died in 2023. The sheep were valued at about $242 each, according to a local smallholder. The land where the animals were killed is believed to be owned by the same landlord who rents out Johnny’s property.

--IANS

aa/