John Boyega teases Star Wars return, confirms being approached for the project

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) English actor John Boyega might have just set up a potential ‘Star Wars’ return. The actor has been in talks with Lucasfilm about his return to the franchise.

Read More

The 34-year-old star portrayed Finn in the sci-fi film franchise's sequel trilogy, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, ‘The Force Awakens’, and ‘The Last Jedi’, and he could be set to resume his part in a galaxy not so far away, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on a panel at MEGACON Orlando, Boyega was asked about potentially reprising his role for future Star Wars projects.

One fan said, "Get Dave (Filoni, Lucasfilm president) on the phone”.

Boyega then dropped a huge hint that he's already had conversations with Filoni, as he said, "I actually have, actually”.

‘Star Wars’ fans don't have long to wait for the next film in the franchise. The Mandalorian + Grogu starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is to drop on May 22, 2026.

As per ‘Female First UK’, it will be the first Star Wars movie since 2019's ‘The Rise of Skywalker’. Last year, Boyega told how he would've made big changes to the Star Wars sequels if he produced them himself.

According to Popverse.com, he said at Florida Supercon 2025, "If I was a producer on Star Wars from the beginning, you would have had a whole completely different thing. It would be mad. First of all, we’re not getting rid of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, all these people. We're not doing that. The first thing we're going to do is fulfil their story, fulfil their legacy. We're going to make a good moment of handing on the baton”.

John Boyega would have looked at the stories from Star Wars' online video games, The Old Republic and Force Unleashed, to expand the film franchise's universe.

--IANS

aa/