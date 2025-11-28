John Abraham on teaser of ‘Oslo: A Tail of Promise': It asks us to pause, listen, and see life through another being’s eyes

Mumbai Nov 28 (IANS) The much-anticipated teaser of Oslo: A Tail of Promise has been released today at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, offering audiences everywhere the same tenderness that left festival-goers visibly moved.

The movie stars John Abraham, and while talking about the teaser, the actor expressed his thoughts. Speaking about the film and its teaser, John Abraham said, “The teaser is only a window, but even in those few moments, people can feel Oslo’s presence and Pooja’s truth. That is all I hoped for. This film asks us to pause, to listen, and to see life through another being’s eyes.“

Presented and produced by actor and passionate animal advocate John Abraham, Oslo: A Tail of Promise is a deeply intimate, non-fiction film capturing the profound bond between a Siberian husky, Oslo and Pooja R. Bhale, founder of the Protecterra Ecological Foundation. The film, directed by Isha Pungaliya, explores how animals guide, ground and heal us in moments when humanity feels most fractured.

She added, “We knew this story carried its own strength, but watching people connect so instantly and so emotionally has been incredibly moving. Animals remind us who we can be at our best. Oslo carries that reminder in every frame.”

Pooja’s journey with Oslo shapes the film’s emotional core. Reacting to the teaser’s release, she said, “Oslo came into my life as a traumatised dog looking for a home, and he became my teacher. He taught me to surrender, to accept, to love without fear. This film is his legacy.”

Amid ongoing national conversations around the treatment of animals, ‘Oslo: A Tail of Promise’ emerges as a timely reminder of what humans owe to the beings who stand by us without expectation. The film is presented by John Abraham and produced by JA Entertainment and Vaanar Nirmit.

