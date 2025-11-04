Jodie Foster, Guillermo del Toro to be honored at Marrakech Film Fest

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) The upcoming edition of the Marrakech Film Festival is set to honour the actress-director Jodie Foster, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, Moroccan actress Raouya and the Egyptian actor-director-producer Hussein Fahmi.

The film festival will be held from November 28 to December 6. Foster will introduce her new film ‘Vie Privee’ (A Private Life) by director Rebecca Zlotowski, while Guillermo will present ‘Frankenstein’, reports ‘Variety’.

Foster said in a statement, “What an honor to discover your beautiful city of Marrakech and to celebrate film at the same time. I can’t wait to experience the historic sites, gardens, and markets, to walk alongside new friends, colleagues, and movie lovers”.

As per ‘Variety’, Guillermo shared that he is thrilled to be invited to return to the wonderful Marrakech International Film Festival”.

He said, “Since my previous visit, both the festival and the city have always been so welcoming to me. I’m especially honored to receive a tribute, and to show the audience my most personal work, ‘Frankenstein’”.

Raouya said, “What joy and emotion to be celebrated in my own country, in the ochre city, at one of its largest film events. Above all, my connection to the festival is a story of friendship and loyalty. Every encounter with Marrakech and its audience remains a precious moment for me, I have so many memories of exciting films and exchanges”.

Fahmi said, “Being one of those who attended the festival’s first edition, it gives me a great energy and enthusiasm to get together again with colleagues and friends from across the globe. The city of Marrakech has a special place in my heart as one of my earliest films, ‘Damy wadmoy waebtsamty’ (My Blood, My Tears, My Smile) was shot there. Coming back to this joyful city to be honored is a very precious moment”.

--IANS

aa/