Jisshu Sengupta on outrage over controversial songs: They get the highest views, clearly people are watching

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bengali cinema and Bollywood star Jisshu Sengupta, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, weighed in on the debate around controversial Bollywood songs, stating that such tracks attract the most attention mostly because audiences continue to consume them.

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He said, “You can’t blame the lyricists or the creators for making such songs because people are listening to them."

"Songs that create controversy get the highest number of views and likes. So why are you listening to them? If you don’t like it, don’t listen. Plain and simple.”

He further told IANS, “The industry also has Gulzar sahib and Javed sahib. What you want to listen to, you listen. What you don’t want to listen to, don’t listen. It is absolutely up to you.”

The actor further emphasised that he prefers to stay away from negativity. “I can comment on something which might create controversy, but I don’t want to. Why create negativity when there is already so much around us? I am a very positive person, and I would love to hear Gulzar sahib and Javed sahib, which I do.”

Jisshu also highlighted the diversity of talent across industries. “There are many other lyricists who have done incredible work not just in Bollywood, but also in Marathi, Punjabi, the South, and of course Bengal. You can’t compare Rabindranath Tagore with any of them. In fact, I wouldn’t compare Gulzar sahib or Javed sahib with anyone either.”

The actor further concluded by underlining that audiences ultimately shape trends. “It is up to you what you want to listen to. Creators will create what they know best, and if people are consuming it, it will continue. For example, I love listening to Javed sahab and Gulzar sahab.”

Talking about the actor, he is all geared up for his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla, that also stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani.

–IANS

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