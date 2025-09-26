Jessica Alba shares sweet memories with daughters, Honor, Haven on National Daughter’s Day

Los Angeles, Sep 26 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jessica Alba is celebrating National Daughter’s Day with her baby girls.

The actress took to her Instagram on Friday, and shared a series of pictures of herself with her daughter. The pictures trace the progress of her daughters from their childhood to the current era.

She also shared a note for her daughter in the carousel. It read, “You are my greatest gift, a beautiful reminder of all that is good in this world. Your laughter fills my soul, and your smile lights up even my hardest days. You are so much more than perfect-you are strong, funny, kind, and so brave, facing every new challenge with a courage that inspires me every day. Every moment with you is a treasure. Never forget how incredible you are, my love. The world is brighter because you're in it, and I am endlessly proud to call you mine”.

Jessica Alba has two daughters with her husband, Cash Warren: Honor Marie Warren, born June 2008, and Haven Garner Warren, born August 2011.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy #NationalDaughtersDay to my babies - my whole heart, my best friends, my teachers, my everything. To be your mama is the biggest blessing of this life, thank you for giving me grace and unconditional love. You and me forever and ever”.

Honor, the older of the two, is entering her mid-teens and has been vocal and expressive, she helped prompt Alba to undertake joint therapy so they can improve communication during teenage years.

Haven meanwhile is known for her kindness, maturity and contrasting style, often reinterpreting Alba’s archived fashion pieces with her own twist.

They often appear with Alba in family outings, campaigns, and events, visibly growing up and asserting their individual personalities.

--IANS

aa/